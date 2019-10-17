A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight for eastern Middle Tennessee.
After a sunny and cool afternoon, temperatures will fall quickly this evening under a clear sky. By morning, we'll have lows in the 30s and lowermost 40s. Widespread frost is expected east of Nashville. Patchy frost is likely around Nashville and farther west.
Friday will be sunny and warmer, with a high in the low 70s. More clouds will move in on Saturday with the chance for a shower in Nashville and a period of light rain farther east. On Sunday, that weather system will push away, so we'll return to a mix of clouds and sunshine for the entire area. Both weekend days will feature lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the mid 70s, in general.
Monday, clouds, wind, and higher humidity will develop. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will enter the Mid State. A couple storms could become strong-severe with damaging wind gusts, mainly well south of Nashville. The weather will then clear for Tuesday through Thursday of next week.
