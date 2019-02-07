A 4WARN Weather Alert as another round of rain and storms are in the forecast for this evening.

A cold front will swing through Middle Tennessee this evening, initially bringing a thin line of rain with a few thunderstorms, more showers will follow into the night.

Fortunately, no training rain showers expected like Wednesday.

However, with the ground already saturated, it won't take much rain to see isolated flooding again.

The rain will exit overnight and cold air behind the front will spill into the midstate. Highs will drop some 30-40 degrees on Friday with most areas topping out around 40 degrees with near 20 degree wind chills.

We'll see plenty of sunshine Friday, but it will be shockingly cold after record setting warm air.

Saturday remains dry with sunshine and highs staying the 40s.

By Sunday, winds become more southerly helping to warm the air to near 50 degrees before rain moves in during the afternoon.

Another rainy patterns sets up for the beginning of next week with highs returning to the 60s by Tuesday.

