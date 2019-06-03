Big weather changes are in store for this week.
4WARN Weather Alert for Wednesday
Tonight, count on lovely weather with temperatures dropping to the 50s.
Tuesday will turn hot and slightly more humid. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s. We'll have a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, although the rain chance is just 20%.
Much higher humidity on Wednesday. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will form, one or two of which could become severe with damaging wind gusts. A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Wednesday for that reason. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Then, Thursday through Monday will be unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. It'll be very humid with lows around 70 and highs in the middle 80s. This could result in generally 3-4" of rain by the end of the 7 day period. Some localized areas could get more.
