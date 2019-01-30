A brutal chill has settled in early this morning. Some early morning flurries seen to the north along the Kentucky and Tennessee state-line. Expect this action to clear out through the morning. Another day of sunshine but it’s going to be brutally cold with highs in the 20s.
Turning even colder by night as temps drift away to the lower teens. Don't forget about the outdoor pets.
We go from bitter to better on Thursday with highs nearing 40 degrees. A few showers possible by Friday.
Hard to believe it’ll be feeling like Spring this weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.