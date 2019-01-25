Arctic air has settled in for the end of the week. Waking up to temperatures in the 20s. Layers are a must for the kids heading off to school.
Although it'll stay rather cold, we return to bright sunshine. Highs near freezing.
The brutal chill won't last into the weekend, a warming trend takes off. Highs in the 40s. Rain/snow possible Saturday night in Sunday although we're not expecting much in the way of accumulation.
We swing to the warmer side by Monday with highs in the 50s.
Arctic air takes aim at Middle Tennessee by Tuesday as temps drop to the 20s for highs. This brings a decent shot at rain and snow. Stay tuned.
