Ending the week with a few showers. Our weather takes a warmer direction this weekend.
Clouds will hold strong again today with a few showers around. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
A shower will be possible early tomorrow. Otherwise, expect some late day clearing and cool conditions in the low 50s.
We'll clear out Sunday and temperatures are headed up into the 60s!
Enjoy the calm and mild weather as clouds and rain showers return next week.
