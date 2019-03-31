Sunshine has returned to the Mid State but it is a rather chilly day with gusty north winds.
After sunset, temperatures dive through the 40's and will settle down to the upper 20's/low 30's Monday morning.
A Freeze Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee tonight. So, if you have any newly planted pots or sensitive plants, cover them up or bring them inside this evening.
Highs will moderate through the new week with 60's returning Monday and Tuesday.
By Wednesday we're back to the 70's and those numbers stick around through the weekend.
Ample sunshine is in the forecast Monday through Thursday morning before clouds and rain arrives Thursday night. This next wave will move out by Friday which will then give way to a dry weekend.
Another round of rain is possible by the Sunday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.