Brrrr ... we're off to a cold start. Some patchy morning frost is possible with temps near freezing. We recover nicely this afternoon under a sun-drenched sky. Count on highs in the middle 60s.

Modestly milder Thursday and Friday in the 70s. There is a small shot at a shower or two for week's end.

Better chances arrives on Saturday. Some storms possible. A few could be on the stronger side with hail and gusty wind as the primary concerns. Rain will exit early Sunday as colder air moves in.

Monday and Tuesday will be pleasant with highs in the 50s and 60s.

3/27 forecast

Current Forecast for Nashville

Today: Patchy morning frost. Sunny, mild. Hi: 67 Wind: W 5

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Lo: 45 Wind: S 5

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Wind: S 5-15 

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 58 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of shower late.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 39 Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and a few storms. Some strong. 

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy.  

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy.

