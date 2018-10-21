NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) --
Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place for all of Middle Tennessee tonight.
Monday morning will start off cold again with more 30s back in the forecast.
If these temps are too cool for you, we will see a warm up by Monday afternoon with 60s returning to the area.
Highs for the rest of the week look to stay in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows hanging in the 40's during the mornings.
Rain chances will remain near zero all week long.
