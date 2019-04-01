A Freeze Warning remains in effect through mid-morning for all of the Midstate and Southern Kentucky. Widespread frost expected, make sure to allow yourself some extra time before you head out the door. Morning temps in the 20s and 30s.
Staying cool for the start of the new school and work week. Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. Clouds roll back in tonight, patchy frost possible again. Lows in the middle 30s.
Returning to Spring by mid-week with highs in the 70s.
Rain chances increase Thursday afternoon into Friday. Expect this wave to clear out just in time for the weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy morning frost. Mostly sunny. Hi: 57 Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: NE 5
Tomorrow: Patchy morning frost. Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny.
Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 53 Partly to mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers/rumbles.
Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly morning showers.
Sat: Hi: 73 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 53 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower late.
