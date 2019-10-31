4WARN Weather Alert is in effect.
Chilly weather has moved in for several days to come. Temperatures will hold in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon with lingering rain showers.
A Freeze Warning's in effect tonight for all of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
Sunshine returns tomorrow with a high near 50. Chilly weather with freezing mornings will continue through the weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.
Milder air returns Monday. A few rain showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday. Colder air will move back in on Thursday of next week.
