We're starting off the new school and work week with some serious heat!
Mostly sunny and hot today in the middle 90s. By Tuesday, we'll see heat index values of 100 degrees. This trend will be with us through the end of the week. This is dangerous for those who work outdoors.
There's a small shot at a few showers through the middle of the week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: E/NE 5
Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Lo: 71 Wind: SE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Wind: SW 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.
Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
