Cold the rest of the week.
Tonight, clouds will thicken, and snow flurries will begin to move in. Expect occasional flurries or snow showers tomorrow. A dusting of snow will be possible along the TN/KY line and on the mid and upper Cumberland Plateau. Expect highs in the 30s and lower 40s.
Wednesday mostly sunny but still chilly with highs in the low 40s.
On Thursday, clouds will begin to return with temperatures rising to the upper 40s.
Friday morning could begin with a couple of areas of light freezing rain, especially southwest of Nashville. The patchy freezing rain shouldn't be a major issue for the morning drive. Rain showers expand late Friday.
Saturday expect a steady rain, especially along and south of I-40. As that weather system pulls away early Sunday, it will likely end as a period of snow showers and flurries, which could lead to a dusting of snow in spots by sunrise on Sunday. Both weekend days will be chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s.
