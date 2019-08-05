The rain is long gone and now we're dealing with thick fog across the Midstate.
A dense fog advisory has been posted for Middle Tennessee and a portion of southern Kentucky until 9AM. Metro Schools are back in session, please allow extra time to get your kids to school safely. Visibility will be down to a quarter of a mile or less in spots.
The rest of the day looks super nice. Partly cloudy and hot in the lower 90s. Factor in the humidity, feeling like the middle 90s.
Unsettled skies are set to return again by the middle of the week. This trend looks to linger into the weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy dense morning fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Hi: 91 Wind: N 5
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: N 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Wind: W 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers and storms.
Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
