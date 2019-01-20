Snow flurries will linger for a time today. Drive with great caution, as sub-freezing temperatures will cause slick areas to increase. The wind chill will only be in the teens and single digits. Late afternoon temperatures will remain just below freezing for most.
Variable cloud cover is likely late today and tonight. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the teens.
Monday will turn mostly sunny, but stay cold. Highs will be in the mid-upper 30s. Tuesday will be much milder after a cold start. Highs during the afternoon will be in the 50s, as clouds increase.
Expect rain on Wednesday, potentially turning to a brief period of snow Wednesday night. Thursday will be chilly. Thursday night will bring a few snow showers. Then more Arctic air builds in on Friday, lingering into next weekend.
