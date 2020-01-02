A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today and tomorrow for the potential of flash flooding from heavy downpours throughout the midstate.
We'll start off with some rain showers moving in from the south this morning, then widespread soaking rain by this afternoon. A Flood Watch begins at noon today and continues until 6:00 P.M. on Friday. Expect 2"-4" of rain to fall over Middle Tennessee with the heaviest rain falling south of I-40 along the TN and AL state line.
Despite the rain, temperatures will be trending on the warmer side for the next few days. Highs will be in the mid 50°s today to near 60° by Friday.
Rain showers will diminish late Friday. Then, as colder air pushes in on Saturday, a small burst of snow showers is possible, especially for snow-friendly areas like the Cumberland Plateau. Rooftops, decks, and cars parked outdoors could get a quick dusting of snow in some areas. At this point, roads are likely to remain wet, even icy in some spots. Check back for updates on this developing winter weather situation on WSMV News4 and the News4 app.
Sunday and Monday will be pleasant with lots of sunshine. We'll have lows around freezing then and highs in the low 50°s. Rain will greet us again by Tuesday with highs staying in the low 50°s.
