4WARN Forecast: Flooding likely in several areas through the new week
Isolated showers will progress eastward through the area after sunset tonight.
By midnight, most of the Mid State should see an end to the rain.
Unfortunately, this break from the rain is short lived. We'll be dry and cold Monday with highs in the 40's before rain returns Tuesday afternoon. This will mark the start of several rounds of rain spanning through next weekend.
During this time frame widespread showers, heavy at times, are expected across all of Middle Tennessee.
With the ground already saturated, flooding will become likely starting early Wednesday morning. The Wednesday morning commute will be slow and very wet for everyone.
Widespread rain amounts from Tuesday through Saturday range from 5-10 inches across Middle Tennessee. The tricky part is figuring out exactly where the heaviest bands of rain will set up.
It is important to not focus on just one area for flooding. All of Middle Tennessee has potential for flooding through next weekend.
This includes flooding of streets, creeks, flood-prone areas and even large rivers.
Travel will be tricky with flooding. Please do not drive through flooded road ways or swift moving water.
There may be a few drier days ahead by the end of the month but our focus needs to be on flooding before we get there.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
