A 4WARN Weather Alert goes into effect tonight through Tuesday morning due to the potential for heavy rain and flooding, especially in Nashville, northward. A Flood Watch also begins tonight and carries until Tuesday morning for the I-40 corridor and points northward.
Today will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers developing. Highs will be in the low-mid 40s. Tonight, rain will expand and become consistent over northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky. Temperatures will hold steady.
Tomorrow through early Tuesday, rain will continue and be heavy at times. The heaviest and most widespread rain will fall Monday night, affecting the entire Mid State. Rain totals from this entire system will be less than an inch over southeastern Middle Tennessee, 1-2" in Nashville, and 2-4" over northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky.
Monday will be milder with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday will turn slightly cooler with temperatures dropping through the 50s during the afternoon. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the mid 50s.
More rain will return late Thursday into Friday.
