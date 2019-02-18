4WARN Weather Alert for the risk of flooding beginning Tuesday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee from Tuesday night to Thursday morning.
On Monday night, temperatures will fall back to around freezing with a mix of clouds and moonlight.
On Tuesday, clouds will thicken and rain will gradually move in from the south during the day, reaching Nashville during the mid-afternoon. Temperatures will only warm into the middle 40s. Tuesday night through Wednesday, rain will be heavy at times. Flooding may develop by early Wednesday morning in some areas.
Showers will be mainly confined to southern Middle Tennessee, south of I-40 on Thursday and Friday, although some rain will likely overspread the greater Nashville area from time to time too.
Saturday more rain and a few thunderstorms are likely, with a line of heavy downpours and thunderstorms expected Saturday night.
On Sunday, drier weather will develop, although flooding will be possible from the previous days' rain. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the mi to upper 60s for highs and in the 50s for lows.
Monday will be dry with highs in the mid 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.