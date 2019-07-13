If you're looking for info about Hurricane Barry, skip to the last paragraph.
Due to heavy rains triggering localized flooding on Saturday night, the National Weather Service issues flash flood warnings for Cheatham, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson counties until 12:00 a.m. Sunday.
A flash flood warning remains in effect for Putnam, Clay, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Smith and Trousdale counties until 12:15 a.m.
As much as 3 to 4 inches of rain fell over the warned areas Saturday evening.
Remember to avoid flooded roads, and don't try to drive through water-covered highways or interstates.
Barry will remain well south of the state Sunday and Monday.
Meaning, we'll stay in our humid and rainy-at-times pattern for a few more days.
As Barry crawls northward it'll slide by west Tennessee sometime Tuesday. If the storm stays on its projected path, Middle Tennessee likely won't see a major impact. Rainfall amounts are looking much higher along the western edge of the state compared to our area.
Latest indications show the MS River to the TN River between 3-4 inches with higher amounts along the MS River.
TN River through Middle TN around 1-3 inches from Today to Wednesday.
Any shift to the west for Barry will reduce rainfall amounts.
