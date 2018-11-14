** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Western Tennessee tonight & Thursday **
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Western Tennessee for tonight into Thursday.
Our first chance at snow has arrived to Middle Tennessee.
However, it's mainly areas west of Nashville that have the highest chance for seeing wintry precipitation.
Showers will continue to build in from the south through the day today with a rain/snow mix for areas in Western Tennessee. Elsewhere, we'll see mainly light to steady showers at times.
As near freezing temperatures settle in tonight we'll likely see a period of all snow mainly in northwestern Tennessee early Thursday morning.
Right now, accumulation looks minimal but high enough to cause slippery conditions for the Thursday morning commute.
1-2 inches of snow and a light glazing of ice is possible for northwestern Tennessee through Thursday.
All other areas might see a dusting of snow at best.
By Thursday afternoon, we'll begin to dry out with gradually clearing skies for the back half of the work week.
Temperatures will begin to warm back up to the 50's by Friday and will stick around for the weekend.
