Happy first day of August! It's going to be feeling like it as well, normal temps this time of year is 90 degrees. That's exactly where we'll be the next several days.
Rain chances remain very low. There's a slim shot at a pop-up shower, especially for our eastern counties this afternoon.
The weekend looks hot and humid in the lower 90s. Can't rule out a shower or two with better chances arriving by Sunday.
The heat spell doesn't look to break next week either as temperatures remain in the low 90s.
