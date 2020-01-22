Cold out again this morning but thankfully the winds are calm and we're dealing with any single-digit wind chills.
The day will start sunny but clouds increase through the afternoon.
Highs will return to the mid 40's later on.
Thursday begins dry but showers move in during the mid to late afternoon.
Rain, heavy at times, will continue into Friday before coming to an end during the late afternoon/early evening.
Outside of a few wet snowflakes on the Plateau Saturday, our weekend looks dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Temperatures hang in the 40's/50's both days.
