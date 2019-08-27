Another unsettled day with showers and a few storms during the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.
Sunshine returns tomorrow with a sweet treat. Less humid and highs in the middle 80s. Lows in the 50s and 60s!
The heat builds back in for the back half of the week.
By this weekend, very warm with temps near 90 degrees. Sunday and Labor Day plan for just a few isolated showers. (It wouldn't be a holiday weekend without a chance of rain.)
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms late. Hi: 86 Wind: S/SW 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy. 50% chance of showers and thunder. Lo: 68 Wind: N 5
Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Lo: 60 Wind: N 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Sunny.
Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Sunny.
Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
