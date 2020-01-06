A little chilly starting off the day as kids return back to school. Temperatures are in the 30s.
Sunny skies again with increasing clouds during the day. Overnight, a few showers will move through but should clear out by early tomorrow.
Outside of that, much of the week looks dry and mild until Friday. Highs in the 50s and 60s.
A much bigger system will work in by Friday bringing widespread rain to the area through Saturday night.
Early indications suggest a range of 2-4 inches of rain could fall in that time frame. Flooding will be a concern once again.
