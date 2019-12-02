Cold start to the week, but milder air returns this week.
Tonight, clouds will gradually clear from west to east. Temperatures by morning will be in the upper 20s.
Some sunshine will return Tuesday. It'll turn slightly milder during the afternoon, but remain chilly overall, high in the upper 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday will turn even milder, with highs in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be sunny, but more clouds will move in on Thursday.
Our next rain maker arrives Friday. Temperatures will be cool in the low 50s.
Saturday and Sunday look pleasant with a high in the mid 50s Saturday and the low 60s Sunday.
More rain moves in Sunday night and Monday. High Monday 61.
