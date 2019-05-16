Big warm up on the way! You'll feel the warmth at the door step this morning, it's not as cool in the 60s. Temperatures will jump into the 80s for the majority of the Volunteer state. An stray shower or storm is possible late in the afternoon.
Highs keep going up into the 80s and 90s this weekend. In addition to the heat, the humidity will also build.
By Sunday, another wave of showers will begin to move into the Mid State.
Right now, it doesn't look like a total washout Sunday, but some scattered downpours are likely.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Patchy morning fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny. 20% chance of a stray shower or storm. Hi: 84 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Mostly clear. Muggy. Lo: 64 Wind: SW 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, quite warm. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Wind: SW 5
