After a fantastic weekend, more spring like weather will end the winter season. Spring officially begins at 4:58PM on Wednesday.
Expect another cool and chilly night tonight, low 32. Sunshine will dominate through mid-week, high in the mid to upper 50s.
A few showers possible late Wednesday through Thursday. This won't amount to a lot. At most a few tenths of an inch of some. It will still be mild with highs in the low 60s.
Clearing out through the second half of the week. Spring temperatures follow right on schedule. Highs in the 70s this weekend. Next rain risk arrives late Sunday.
