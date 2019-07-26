We'll continue the climb in temperatures this weekend with little rain in the forecast.
Starting off pleasant with temps in the 60s. By the end of the day, it's feeling more typical for this time of year with highs around 90 degrees.
Over the weekend, it'll be hot and a bit humid. Count on highs in the lower 90s.
Storm chances creep back into the picture starting next week.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Wind: S 5
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Wind: S 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm late.
Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 71 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a few showers and storms.
Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
