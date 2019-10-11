Yesterday's rain exits Middle Tennessee early this morning, leaving behind plenty of sunshine for this afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Sunday brings another chilly morning with lows dropping to the 30s and 40s. There could be some patchy frost. By the afternoon, it will warm up to around 70° with plenty of sunshine.
Monday will also be pretty and sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Those temperatures carry into Tuesday, before another weak cold front moves in. Rain returns Tuesday evening. Those showers continue into Wednesday morning, leaving behind cooler temperatures back into the mid-60s.
Beautiful fall weather Thursday and Friday next week with sunshine and high near 70.
