Fantastic fall weekend with lots of sunshine and no rain.
Tonight mostly clear and cool, lows in the mid 50s. You'll want a jacket for outdoor events.
Highs will be very comfortable Saturday and Sunday with most areas topping out in the upper 70's and low 80's both days.
Humidity will be low enough for a Fall-like feel this weekend so get out and enjoy it.
Next week the humidity will begin to creep back up but certainly tolerable for early-October.
Some showers will slip back into the area for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.
