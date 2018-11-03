**A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Monday night**
Fall-like temperatures are what we'll expect heading into the evening tonight with most areas dipping into the low 50's by midnight. We'll spend much of the evening under partly cloudy skies and no rain to worry about.
We'll wake up tomorrow to near-normal lows in the mid to low 40's.
Sunday's forecast starts dry but by mid-afternoon we'll start to see a few showers working in from the west. It will not be a washout but some steadier showers could pass by at times.
We'll see a similar start to Monday with dry conditions to begin the day but a potent system will move in Monday night.
A strong line of storms will move through the area late-afternoon/early evening bringing with it the potential for damaging winds and even a few tornadoes.
It's important to remain weather aware and listen to the 4WARN Weather Team's forecast on Monday as the storms move in.
Showers will lingering into Tuesday but we dry out during the afternoon with Wednesday looking dry, too.
After another round of rain Thursday and Friday we could be dealing with the first widespread freeze of the season next weekend with possible 20's in the forecast. We'll revisit these temps as we get closer.
