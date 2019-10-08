Pleasantly cool morning with temps in the 50s. The rest of the day looks amazing with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny sky.
Warming back through the 80s for the rest of the week.
Another sharp drop in temps expected this weekend. Friday night into Saturday scattered showers move in. Turning windy and cooler with highs in the 60s. By Sunday morning we're in the 40s!
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. Hi 76 Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 54 Wind: Light NE
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Wind: NE/SE 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.
Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Mostly to partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers.
Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Sunny.
Mon: Hi: 76 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.
