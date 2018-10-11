Fall has finally arrived to Middle Tennessee.
Clear sky and chilly with lows dropping into the 40s.
The next several days will feel like the season, autumn.
There will be another weak front moving through late Friday night and that will bring areas west of I-65 a few showers Friday into Saturday.
Overall, the weekend looks great! Cool and comfortable weather will be around all weekend long. Saturday looks like the best day to be outdoors with plenty of sunshine and low rain chances.
Sunday, another front will move in, bringing us rain Sunday afternoon and also on Monday.
Overnight lows will also be quite cool. A few nights, some of us will fall down to the 40's! Sweater time friends!
