Feeling like fall this morning with temps in the 50s! More clouds than sunshine afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few spot showers possible which will linger into the night.
Another shot at showers and a few storms for Thursday. Highs hold in the 80s.
The heat and humidity climbs running toward the weekend. Highs climb back in the lower to mid 90s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 68 Wind: SW 5
Tomorrow: Clouds and some sun. 40% chance of mainly morning showers or storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 68 Wind: NW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.
Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.