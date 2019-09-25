Feeling like fall this morning with temps in the 50s! More clouds than sunshine afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A few spot showers possible which will linger into the night.

Another shot at showers and a few storms for Thursday. Highs hold in the 80s.

The heat and humidity climbs running toward the weekend. Highs climb back in the lower to mid 90s. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Wind: SW 5

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 68 Wind: SW 5

Tomorrow: Clouds and some sun. 40% chance of mainly morning showers or storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 68 Wind: NW 5

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky  

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

