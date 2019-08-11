Dry, sunny skies with extreme heat and humidity today. Highs will range in the mid-90s. Lows tonight get down to the low 70s.
Tomorrow, a 4WARN Weather Alert goes into effect through Tuesday for intense heat and humidity. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s, but the "feels like" temperatures will feel like 105-110 degrees in some areas. This kind of weather can be dangerous, especially for kids, elderly and anyone who works outdoors. Limit your time outside, wear light clothing and remember to stay hydrated. Do not leave children or pets unattended in cars.
Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days before we begin to "cool down" a touch by Wednesday back to 90 degrees, thanks to a cold front moving in late Tuesday. Showers and storms will build in late Tuesday, some of which could be on the strong side.
