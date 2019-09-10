Unusually hot weather on tap this week.
Sunny to partly cloudy today with highs in the middle 90s. Factor in the humidity, it'll be feeling more like 100. There's a chance for a shower or two, especially late in the afternoon and early evening.
We'll see a repeat performance again tomorrow. Hot and humid in the middle 90s.
No major changes in our weather pattern until at least the weekend. That's when temps come down into the lower 90s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm late. Hi: 96 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Wind: S 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.
Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.
Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
