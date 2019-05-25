Today will be a carbon copy of yesterday. It'll be mostly sunny and turn very hot. We'll have a light southwest breeze to cool you a little this afternoon. Count on a high temperature of 93 degrees and no rain.
Tonight will remain warm and humid. We'll have lows around 70.
Tomorrow will be a repeat of today with a high of 93 and no rain again. You can add a degree to that for Monday and Tuesday, as Nashville's temperature soars to 94. Wednesday will also be very hot before scattered showers and thunderstorms move in on Thursday. Both Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.