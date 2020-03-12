A few rain showers around the Midstate in the morning and afternoon, but thunderstorms ramp up by the evening. All of Southern Kentucky and most all of Middle Tennessee under an ENHANCED risk (Level 3 out of 5) for possible severe weather. Damaging wind gusts with be the main threat. Although the chance of a tornado is very low, it's not a zero. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s.
Rain chances and temperatures back off a bit for tomorrow. We'll still see a few rain showers but it will be a little cooler with highs only peaking in the 60s.
Unfortunately, the wet pattern lasts all weekend with scattered showers Saturday and a high in the upper 50s.
Mainly morning rain on Sunday then the rest of the day will be dry.
