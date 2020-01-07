Early morning showers are on the way out and we're headed toward sunshine! It'll be cool again with highs in the 50s.
Temperatures take a hit tonight, falling back near freezing under a mostly clear sky.
Warming temperatures take off through the middle of the week. By Thursday, it's nice and toasty in the lower 60s.
An unsettled weather pattern unfolds this weekend. A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued Friday and Saturday for possible flooding and strong storms. Several inches of rain expected which could lead to flooding. Make sure you're connected to the 4WARN Storm Team and download the News4 App.
Calmer and cooler for the second half of the weekend.
Another round of rain for Middle Tennessee starting early next week.
