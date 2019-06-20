This afternoon will be variably cloudy with a few spotty showers and thundershowers developing as a cold front sweeps through the Mid State. A few storms along the Cumberland Plateau this afternoon could contain brief strong wind gusts. Severe weather is not likely, however. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s.
Tonight will be tranquil with valley fog developing. Lows will be in the 60s.
Friday will turn hot and remain rather humid. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon, any of which could become severe with damaging wind. A few more storms will move in from the north Friday night and on Saturday. Saturday will also be very hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.
On Sunday, isolated storms will develop during the afternoon with even hotter weather. Low-mid 90s are expected. Then, more widespread showers and storms will take over on Monday, clearing by Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday appear mostly sunny and hot, but mainly rain-free.
