Sunshine has finally returned to the Mid State.
It will stick around again tomorrow, too.
Temperatures tonight quickly fall into the 30's once we lose the sun.
We'll wake up in the low 30's Sunday morning but 50's return in the afternoon.
Enjoy the dry sunshine because we rush back into a soggy, gloomy next week.
Our next wave arrives Sunday night into Monday.
We'll catch a few breaks at times but rain is basically in the forecast Monday through Friday. Rainfall amounts are ranging from 2-5 inches right now with the highest amounts in the south/east.
Severe weather chances are lacking at this point.
The greater concern will be flooding through the week, especially with the rain we received last week.
