We'll have a pleasant weekend for weather with above average temperatures.

Starting off cloudy and cool, then turning sunny and pleasant in the afternoon with highs in the mid-50°s. 

Saturday night looks nice for holiday parties or whatever you have planned.  Temperatures will dip gradually into the low-mid 40°s by Sunday morning under a partly cloudy sky.  Sunday afternoon will breezy and milder with only the slightest chance for a brief passing shower.

Rain showers return on Monday, but especially Monday night when a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.  Rain gradually ends from northwest to southeast on Tuesday as colder air moves in.  Chilly but dry conditions will continue through Wednesday into Thursday.  Another rain maker makes at a run at the midstate next Friday afternoon.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.