We'll have a pleasant weekend for weather with above average temperatures.
Starting off cloudy and cool, then turning sunny and pleasant in the afternoon with highs in the mid-50°s.
Saturday night looks nice for holiday parties or whatever you have planned. Temperatures will dip gradually into the low-mid 40°s by Sunday morning under a partly cloudy sky. Sunday afternoon will breezy and milder with only the slightest chance for a brief passing shower.
Rain showers return on Monday, but especially Monday night when a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rain gradually ends from northwest to southeast on Tuesday as colder air moves in. Chilly but dry conditions will continue through Wednesday into Thursday. Another rain maker makes at a run at the midstate next Friday afternoon.
