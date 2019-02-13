Finally, a dry day across Middle Tennessee!
We'll expect comfortable cool highs today with most areas reaching for the low 50s.
Clouds will be streaming in through the afternoon, but we'll still see plenty of sunshine.
Isolated showers return to the area on Thursday, but rain chances are only around 30 to 40 percent.
We'll begin Friday on a dry note before widespread showers return during the afternoon.
Rain chances sit around 40 to 50 percent all weekend long.
It won't be a complete washout, and we'll likely see a few breaks from the rain at times.
Temperatures will top out in the 50s/60s Thursday and Friday before cooling down to the 40s this weekend. Overnight lows will settle down to the 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.