After a cool and cloudy day, brighter and warmer weather will begin the work week.
Tonight clearing sky and cooler, lows drop to the upper 40s.
Expect areas of fog to develop after midnight. Give yourself extra time to make it to work or school.
Partly cloudy for both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 50s.
Rainy weather returns Wednesday. It will be breezy with a few isolate thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Thursday more rain expected, with temperatures in the mid 60s.
For trick or treaters on Halloween, it looks like most of the rain will be clearing out but there will still be some lingering showers hanging around. Make sure to layer the kid's costumes because temperatures will be in the mid 50s around 6pm with lows falling into the 30s.
Right now, the first weekend of November appears to be dry with sunshine and cooler temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 50s.
