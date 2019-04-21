It's a much different day outside compared to Saturday.
Sunshine is back and temperatures are warming into the 70's this afternoon.
Get outside and enjoy it!
Beautiful weather will stick around for the first half of the new week.
Highs will stay in the upper 70's and low 80's all week long.
Sunshine mixed with clouds will be around through Wednesday before rain chances ramp up Wednesday night.
Right now, scattered showers with a few storms are likely beginning Thursday morning and lasting through Friday morning.
Severe weather does not appear to be a threat right now but some storms could be on stronger side Thursday afternoon.
If you'll be downtown for the NFL Draft - plan for rain.
If the timing holds rain will come to an end by Friday night and we'll be dry heading into next weekend.
