A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee Thursday
The rain has moved out but clouds are slow to go this afternoon.
We will see sunshine before sunset tonight.
It will be a cool night across Middle Tennessee as skies clear and lows fall into the 50's.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry and warm with 80's returning to the area.
On Wednesday, rain chances will be on the rise but I expect most will stay dry.
A strong storm system will track across the Midwest Thursday which will swing a cold front through the Mid State.
On this front, showers and thunderstorms will move through bringing a chance for severe weather.
The details will become more clear as the week goes on but know there is a chance for strong storms Thursday.
Showers look to linger through Friday and likely into the weekend.
Temperatures will stay in the upper 70's/low 80's for second half of the week and next weekend.
