Great deal of sunshine out there so far today!
Highs will be a little warmer than Tuesday but we're still going to run about 15-20 degrees below average.
Most will top out in the upper 30's/low 40's today.
Changes to our local pattern will begin to take shape Thursday.
First, widespread clouds will take over through Thursday afternoon.
Then, Showers will begin to creep back in overnight into Friday.
Friday's showers will be rather widespread through the first half of the day with activity breaking apart during the evening.
Showers return Saturday morning and look to stick around all day long.
As the cold front, the one bringing us all the rain, begins to move in Saturday afternoon there could be a few thunderstorms in the area - some strong, maybe even severe.
The chances for severe weather are very low but not zero.
Right now, the western half of the state is the more likely spot for those stronger storms.
Winds will be the primary threats.
Rainfall-wise, we'll likely pickup on 1-2 inches areawide.
Thankfully, a lot of February's rainfall has been absorbed into the ground meaning flooding shouldn't be a major concern.
The exception will be where water levels are still high on major rivers.
Shortly after sunrise Sunday, showers fade away and we look to stay dry Sunday afternoon through at least Tuesday of next week.
Also of note - we are not expecting a major cold outbreak after this front passes Sunday.
In fact, we'll stay in the 50's for the start of next week.
