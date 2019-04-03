Sunny skies are back in the forecast for across Middle Tennessee today.
Highs will be much warmer than yesterday with most all areas reaching into the 70s this afternoon. No rain is expected today.
Our focus for the back half of the week will be increasing rain chances across the Midstate on Thursday.
Scattered showers and perhaps an isolated storm will traverse across the area Thursday late afternoon/early evening and continue into Friday.
Thankfully, other than a few lingering showers, Friday looks much drier than Thursday.
This weekend will start off nice with a mix of sunshine and clouds before another wave of rain moves in Sunday night.
Highs all weekend long will remain in the 70s and a few might even crack into the 80s for the first time this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.