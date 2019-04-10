Another pleasantly warm day is under way across Middle Tennessee.
Highs will once again sneak into the 80's in several locations.
If you're going to any watch parties or the Predators Game you're in great shape!
Highs at puck drop will be in the mid-70's.
We'll be dry during the day Thursday but it will be very windy.
Southerly winds will gust up to 30 - 40 mph during the afternoon.
Late in the evening a thin line of showers and storms will begin moving in. This round of rain will likely still be around for Friday's morning commute.
Severe weather is not likely with this round.
We'll dry out through the afternoon Friday before our next round moves in Saturday.
Scattered showers and a few storms will be in the area beginning Saturday afternoon and will stick around through Sunday.
We're back to dry conditions to begin next week with 70's for highs in the forecast.
